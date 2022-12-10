Matrix Soul Pods: Loosh Farming on addicted Souls kept in Deep Sleep in Soul Pods

Sources: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Live Part 1 - Matrix Pods - Grey Abduction- Soul Extraction - Cloning - Pyramids"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2OkF2oXxRo

What is the connection between the Greys, Alien Abduction, Cloning and genetic engineering, Matrix Pods, Soul Extraction, the Pyramids and Orion? Watch to find out!

Quote: "Bonnie Jennings is a nurse by profession and an artist and writer by hobby. She's an animal lover, mother and a long time ufologist. In 2019, she had an NDE after taking the flu shot and dying from anaphylaxis. During this death experience she went on a wild journey through the afterlife, landing in a "pitri dish" or web of Soul pods, continuing to a life review with alien beings, seeing the Creator create and so much more. Her experience stood out to me because she saw/experienced the Matrix Pods which aligns with other's prebirh memories via regression and my own 2019 regression to the Matrix Pods. In my own understanding, these Pods were originally created by us to house our true forms as we projected our consciousness down into play in the experience of duality in earth school to grow and learn as a soul. This system was hijacked after the fall of Atlantis by Archonic forces and is still being used today to recycle us over and over in the reincarnation trap. This is no longer a school but a farm for loosh. It's important that we all understand this and break free from the cycle." https://amzn.to/3W8a6zc









