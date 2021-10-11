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Choose Life Or Death - Proverbs 11:19 (NIV)
19 Truly the righteous attain life,
but whoever pursues evil finds death.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Righteous attain life with certainty.
The Wicked attain death with certainty.
How can we attain righteousness for life?
Search the scriptures, starting with the Gospels.
pc1.tiny.us/pfjr5utr
#righteous #attain #life #evil #death