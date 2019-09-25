© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Legally Owns You, the Country, & Your Assets w/ John Singleton
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • September 25, 2019
John Jay Singleton rejoins the program to discuss the legality of our real situation, not the illusion that you have been led to believe. It's a very hard pill to swallow and frankly most won't even believe it until you spend hours proving to yourselves that it could be the truth. John Singleton provides more proof of this reality then I have seen to date in an easier to follow way that normal everyday people can learn from.
You can see more of his work at http://AceOfCoins.com
The pdfs discussed on the show can be found @ https://sarahwestall.com/who-legally-owns-you-the-country-your-assets-w-john-singleton/
John Singleton also does an exclusive additional interview for my Patreons at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Please consider supporting my channel by becoming a Patreon and receive many free eBooks, interviews, and research material.
Note: GMEI does not appear to accurately find the bonds on your name. That site was mentioned in the video and may not be accurate. Another process that may accurately find the bonds in your name and your children's names is available for Patreons @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Live Vocal Print Training Event scheduled originally for Monday, August 26th at 7pmCT was cancelled. The entire training video will be uploaded by the end of the day August 28, 2019
Purchase the vocal print software at https://cutt.ly/NanoVoice Be sure to use code "Sarah47" to get your FREE gift.
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
You can see more of his work at http://AceOfCoins.com
The pdfs discussed on the show can be found @ https://sarahwestall.com/who-legally-owns-you-the-country-your-assets-w-john-singleton/
John Singleton also does an exclusive additional interview for my Patreons at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Please consider supporting my channel by becoming a Patreon and receive many free eBooks, interviews, and research material.
Note: GMEI does not appear to accurately find the bonds on your name. That site was mentioned in the video and may not be accurate. Another process that may accurately find the bonds in your name and your children's names is available for Patreons @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Live Vocal Print Training Event scheduled originally for Monday, August 26th at 7pmCT was cancelled. The entire training video will be uploaded by the end of the day August 28, 2019
Purchase the vocal print software at https://cutt.ly/NanoVoice Be sure to use code "Sarah47" to get your FREE gift.
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
human traffickingvaticanmasonssarah westallself determinationholmsethwestalljohn jay singletonsingletonace of coinslegal residencychanging residencywho rules the worldwho owns youvatican ruleunited states of americanunited states corporationtrafficked personsright of self determinationlaw of nationseclause
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.