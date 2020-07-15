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PROTEST IS GOOD, CHURCH IS BAD
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45 views • July 15, 2020
Jim Jordan GOES OFF on Admiral Brett Giroir, after the assistant secretary for Health at the Health and Human Services Department for , testifies before lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the U.S. is not "flattening the curve right now" when it comes to coronavirus
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