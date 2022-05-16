The Grand Piano Talent Dream 5/16/22@6:39am

A dream from my lovely Jesus about a grand piano and talents you give your little children.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

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