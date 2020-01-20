ION US - The Coming Ice Age In - Search of... S02E23 (1979)

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks!A 1979 inquiry into whether the dramatic weather changes in America's northern states mean that a new ice age was fast approaching. Hosted by Leonard Nimoy. Apparently this is how we respond to normal, cyclic changes in the climate of our planet.www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right? lol)Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusSupport Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**