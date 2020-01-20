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ION US - The Coming Ice Age In - Search of... S02E23 (1979)
ION US
ION US
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39 views • January 20, 2020
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A 1979 inquiry into whether the dramatic weather changes in America's northern states mean that a new ice age was fast approaching. Hosted by Leonard Nimoy. Apparently this is how we respond to normal, cyclic changes in the climate of our planet.

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Keywords
obamascienceclimate changenasaclimateco2bill nyebill gatesbeliefglobal coolingdeniersclimate cultnoaaalarmistsgraphsohogreenhouse gassestsistotal solar irradiancetsileonard nimoykill climate deniersadolescentgaia religion
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