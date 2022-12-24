Create New Account
Why God Became Man The Meaning of the Incarnation - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar


Dec 24, 2022 streamed live


There is so much more to what you thought you knew about the Incarnation and why God became man. Listen as Fr. Chris Alar explains in an easy-to-understand way so that you can explain the faith to others and not only "who" Jesus was, but "'what" Jesus was.


Keywords
godjesuschristmaschristianreligioncatholicincarnationfr chris alarexplaining the faithgod became man

