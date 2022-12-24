Why God Became Man The Meaning of the Incarnation - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar
Dec 24, 2022 streamed live
There is so much more to what you thought you knew about the Incarnation and why God became man. Listen as Fr. Chris Alar explains in an easy-to-understand way so that you can explain the faith to others and not only "who" Jesus was, but "'what" Jesus was.
Get your FREE Mother Teresa book: https://forms.marian.org/motherteresa...
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BowAIwX0INY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.