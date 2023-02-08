How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis (Book)

Mark McDonald MD is a psychoanalytically trained psychiatrist from L.A. who has written a remarkable and thought-provoking book, The United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis.

This book is not a takeoff from the theories of Desmet and Malone—McDonald’s book about mass delusional psychosis was published November 11, 2021, and Desmet’s book came out more than six months later on June 23, 2022. This and many other issues are discussed in depth—including the risks associated with diagnosing groups of people.

Dr. McDonald was among the earliest of the heroic physicians to stand up for health freedom and is well-known among the pioneers. His substack is available as Dissident MD.