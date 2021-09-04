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ICAN TURNS UP THE HEAT ON LAB ORIGIN CONTROVERSY from theHighwire.com
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109 views • September 04, 2021
ICAN TURNS UP THE HEAT ON LAB ORIGIN CONTROVERSY
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-turns-up-the-heat-on-lab-origin-controversy/
As China tries to blame the United States for the SARS -CoV-2 lab leak, here in the U.S., the ICAN legal team continues to file FOIA requests and legal cases against government agencies, to help uncover whether American scientists were involved in gain-of-function viruses at the Wuhan lab.
POSTED: September 3, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-turns-up-the-heat-on-lab-origin-controversy/
As China tries to blame the United States for the SARS -CoV-2 lab leak, here in the U.S., the ICAN legal team continues to file FOIA requests and legal cases against government agencies, to help uncover whether American scientists were involved in gain-of-function viruses at the Wuhan lab.
POSTED: September 3, 2021
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