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VACCINE VAMPIRES WANT YOU DEAD - THEY HAVE KNOWN ALL ALONG THE VAX WOULD KILL YOU
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95 views • July 14, 2021
In previous animal trials the subjects died. Dr. Fauci bypassed nCov-19 vaccine animal trials, and the PREP act gave the manufacturers complete liability. Only a fool would take the risk of inoculation.
Source: Truth Media
Source: Truth Media
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