NOVA SCOTIA MASS SHOOTING Leads To New STRICT GUN CONTROL LAWS! What You NEED To Know!!!

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Before the official death count has been tallied with bodies potentially still smouldering in the rubble, Justin Trudeau took the opportunity to manipulate people’s emotions into accepting new strict gun control laws. The prime minister said: "In regards to gun control, we took very serious commitments in the election campaign and have moved forward -- and are moving forward on them -- to ensure that we're strengthening gun control in this country.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why guns are not the problem but in fact the government is, why this new law should be rejected lock stock and barrel and most importantly why the privatization of the entire police force is what society needs to do moving forward.
Source:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/21/americ...
Watch:
BREAKING: Trudeau Planning Sweeping Gun Ban BEFORE October Election?!!
https://youtu.be/3c9-DPbaS-Y
Las Vegas Shooting And The Cold Hard Truth About Gun Control
https://youtu.be/Lrh5slAP1R0
The Future Of Gun Control - "It's In The Internet Forever"
https://youtu.be/tBxodEF1WjY
Guns Are Not Your Enemy
https://youtu.be/MrTNa85nk3E
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