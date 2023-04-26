Create New Account
A Scientific Case for Creationism Seeking Truth in Life & History
The Good Question Podcast
Published Yesterday

“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth..."

Most of us are familiar with the first line of the Book of Genesis. And whether we believe it or not, most of us would agree that when taken literally, it’s incompatible with the modern-day scientific worldview.

But for the first time, Genesis has been analyzed by dozens of scientists and scholars who provide a reasonable case for Creation.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

Keywords
genesiscreationismneo-darwinian

