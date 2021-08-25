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The 1999 Japanese comic showed compulsory vaccination, vaccine certificate, persecution of the unvaccinated, human experiment
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370 views • August 25, 2021
The incredible predictive programming. The 1999 Japanese comic, Devilman Lady Episode 21 depicted compulsory RNA vaccination, issuance of vaccination certificate (two doses), tyrannical persecution of the unvaccinated people and restrictions of movements
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