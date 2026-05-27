Infrastructure Destruction and the Permanent Loss of Oil Capacity, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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When energy infrastructure is damaged, the consequences can last decades. Pipelines, gas facilities, and oil wells aren’t easily replaced—and some losses may be permanent. Modern conflicts now threaten the backbone of the global economy itself. '
#Infrastructure #EnergyCrisis #OilAndGas #WorldEconomy #Geopolitics
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