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Vaccine Expert Warns of COVID-19 Vaccination CATASTROPHE
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1306 views • November 19, 2021
In an historic interview for The HighWire, host Del Bigtree sits down with Vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., D.V.M., to hear Geert’s dire warning about mass COVID vaccination of children, and the catastrophe which may follow. Originally aired at http://thehighwire.com on November 18th 2021.
Mirror: https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-expert-warns-of-covid-vaccination-catastrophe
Mirror: https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-expert-warns-of-covid-vaccination-catastrophe
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