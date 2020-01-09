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USA vs Iran | Explained by Dhruv Rathee
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2 views • January 09, 2020
This video explains the whole conflict between USA and Iran, why is it happening? When did it start? What are the consequences of it for the rest of the world and India? I explain from the beginning. The regional powers in the middle east are Saudi Arabia and Iran. America is a strong ally of Saudi Arabia and is naturally against Iran.
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