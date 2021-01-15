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The HSA no longer offers the ONLY solution for Out-Of-Pocket costs-Nancy Coveleskie-President-Heritage Consulting Group
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80 views • January 15, 2021
As John Goodman wrote four years ago in Forbes, patients facing huge deductibles and Out of Pocket expenses are electing not to only to save in tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts, but also paying monthly “shares” into a Medical Benefit Savings MATCHING Account that builds much faster than an HSA. Thus, allowing the HSA to be a retirement account.
How do medical benefit savings accounts appreciate so much faster than HSA’s? Ms. Coveleskie has for decades sold innovative products to protect family finances. For the family or business owner (5 or more employees) facing thousands in Out-Of-Pocket - whether for chronic disease, elective surgery, maintenance meds, having a baby, braces, therapies, or huge elderly health costs you will learn how to DOUBLE your money over 3 years, to HALVE these costs.
How do medical benefit savings accounts appreciate so much faster than HSA’s? Ms. Coveleskie has for decades sold innovative products to protect family finances. For the family or business owner (5 or more employees) facing thousands in Out-Of-Pocket - whether for chronic disease, elective surgery, maintenance meds, having a baby, braces, therapies, or huge elderly health costs you will learn how to DOUBLE your money over 3 years, to HALVE these costs.
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