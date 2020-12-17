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Battle Hymn of the Republic (Live from West Point) - Mormon Tabernacle Choir
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110 views • December 17, 2020
Battle Hymn of the Republic (Live from West Point) - Mormon Tabernacle Choir
•June 27, 2019
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square Strings, and United States Military Academy Band at West Point perform "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by William Steffe and arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky, during a Music and the Spoken Word Fourth of July Special: “Defending Independence.”
The special concert was performed at the United States Military Academy at West Point, on the Hudson River in New York.
Episode 4633. Aired July 1, 2018. (Live from West Point)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9anfFdAr3E
•June 27, 2019
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square Strings, and United States Military Academy Band at West Point perform "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by William Steffe and arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky, during a Music and the Spoken Word Fourth of July Special: “Defending Independence.”
The special concert was performed at the United States Military Academy at West Point, on the Hudson River in New York.
Episode 4633. Aired July 1, 2018. (Live from West Point)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9anfFdAr3E
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