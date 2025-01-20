FDR Orchestrated Pearl Harbor Attack to Coerce America to Enter WW2 - James Perloff

The attacks on Pearl Harbor will always be a day that will “live in infamy,” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said. However, there is so much more to the story than Japan’s singular treacherous actions against our brave U.S. Navy sailors in 1941. James Perloff discusses the chilling truth: President Roosevelt and many American officials knew about the incoming Japanese attack before it ever happened, and they did nothing to stop it. In fact, they coerced Japan to attack our very own Pacific Fleet. James is a writer and author who has researched American history and the roots of communism for decades and is also a writer for New American Magazine. He breaks down the reasons why the U.S. government wanted America to go to war in 1941, and how history has since been re-written.









TAKEAWAYS





Pearl Harbor was said to be a vulnerable place to berth Naval vessels, but President FDR purposefully paid this concern no heed





More than 2,000 people died in the Pearl Harbor attacks - Pearl Harbor was President Roosevelt’s 9/11





First director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, knew about the incoming attack before it happened





U.S. Army code-breakers received transmissions about the attacks before December 7, yet no warning was issued to Pearl Harbor









