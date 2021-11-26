Mass Indoctrination

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200 views • November 26, 2021
Zuby, November 25, 2021
Jedediah Louisa Bila is an American television host and author. She was a teacher for almost 6 years and have interesting health and wellness journey. She had Lyme disease a few years back, and she beat it all with good food, good supplements, exercise, and a holistic approach to medicine. She's a big advocate for real health (real food, sunshine, you name it) and against any one-size-fits-all approaches.
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow Jedediah - https://twitter.com/JedediahBila
Subscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast
Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic
Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Adam Patterson, Alan Fahrner, Andrea Mucelli, Divya Sholaga, Edwin Chiang, Joseph Skelton, Libbie Richardson, Matt Gallagher, Matthew Steinfeld, Mondo, Todd Weyl
Website - https://zubymusic.com
Online Store - https://teamzuby.com
'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitness
Jedediah Louisa Bila is an American television host and author. She was a teacher for almost 6 years and have interesting health and wellness journey. She had Lyme disease a few years back, and she beat it all with good food, good supplements, exercise, and a holistic approach to medicine. She's a big advocate for real health (real food, sunshine, you name it) and against any one-size-fits-all approaches.
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow Jedediah - https://twitter.com/JedediahBila
Subscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast
Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic
Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Adam Patterson, Alan Fahrner, Andrea Mucelli, Divya Sholaga, Edwin Chiang, Joseph Skelton, Libbie Richardson, Matt Gallagher, Matthew Steinfeld, Mondo, Todd Weyl
Website - https://zubymusic.com
Online Store - https://teamzuby.com
'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitness
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