America’s BLACK ROBE REGIMENT Inspires Christians It’s Time For Churches To Break Their Silence

Stew Peters Show





June 8, 2023





Evil American officials have declared war on Christianity.

Reverend Bill Cook from America’s Black Robe Regiment is here to talk about the need for the Church to get more active in the political realm.

This country is in desperate need of a revival.

Monday was the 79th anniversary of the D-Day landings of WWII.

Would those soldiers who gave their lives recognize the country they fought for today?

Churches must ignore the Johnson Amendment that holds them hostage via non profit laws that limit political speech.

Pastors should lead their congregations to vote in every election.

Ministers must preach the whole counsel of God and stop surrendering our society to the children of disobedience.

Deceit is the modus operandi of tyranny and is used to conquer nations and people.

Churches have believed the lies of the government and have forgotten their obligation to resist tyranny.

In many ways America is experiencing the judgment of God for turning our back on God.

When a nation turns its back on God, He allows their enemies to conquer them.

Trump continues to allow open homosexuals to work for his campaign.

It’s time for Churches to stand up, take back, and protect liberty.

To donate to America’s Black Robe Regiment go to http://abrr.us

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sz4d6-americas-black-robe-regiment-inspires-christians-its-time-for-churches-to-b.html