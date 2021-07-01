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WHY AND HOW DOCTORS HAVE BETRAYED PATIENTS
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21 views • July 01, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, explains how medical practice has changed in the last 50 years, why patients get a raw deal and why doctors do what they're told to do - even when they know it's wrong.
Source: Dr Vernon Coleman
Source: Dr Vernon Coleman
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