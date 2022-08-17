FBI Threats Over Hunter Biden's Laptop: Mac Store Owner Who Found Laptop Threatened By FBI Agent

The FBI tries to cover-up Sleepy Joe’s misdoings once more!

John Paul, the man who turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop was threatened and harassed to keep his mouth shut. Lucky for us, he refuses to listen to the feds.

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