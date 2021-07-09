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THERE IS MORE THAN ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO DECLARE THE COVID VAXX UNSAFE FOR USE IN HUMANS - [2021-07-05]
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321 views • July 09, 2021
THERE IS MORE THAN ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO DECLARE THE COVID VAXX UNSAFE FOR USE IN HUMANS - [2021-07-05]
The Covid Vaxx injections during the past 6 months have already killed more people than the Covid-19 virus ever did, and has even killed more people than 30 years worth of ALL past vaccines. This is a Globalist PLANdemic Genocide on a massive scale. Most people are nothing more than Covidiot Sheeple that simple do as their told with no thought processes or research on their own part. The so-called Covid vaccine isn't even an "experimental" vaccine, which is what the government is pushing, because it does not meet the definition of a vaccine, and furthermore, it doesn't treat against Covid itself, it is in fact a GENETIC MODIFICATION that "PERMANENTLY ALTERS YOUR DNA/RNA" and trashes your immune system.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/oC1r4iLYhJqO/
The Covid Vaxx injections during the past 6 months have already killed more people than the Covid-19 virus ever did, and has even killed more people than 30 years worth of ALL past vaccines. This is a Globalist PLANdemic Genocide on a massive scale. Most people are nothing more than Covidiot Sheeple that simple do as their told with no thought processes or research on their own part. The so-called Covid vaccine isn't even an "experimental" vaccine, which is what the government is pushing, because it does not meet the definition of a vaccine, and furthermore, it doesn't treat against Covid itself, it is in fact a GENETIC MODIFICATION that "PERMANENTLY ALTERS YOUR DNA/RNA" and trashes your immune system.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/oC1r4iLYhJqO/
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