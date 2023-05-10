HEAVY GUNFIRE AT US/MEXICO BORDER & LOSS OF LIFE*OVER 400 ROCKETS HIT ISRAEL*CME INCOMING*7.6 QUAKE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656397938657046533 https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1656392545314676737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/All_Source_News/status/1656396732438134786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/sotiridi/status/1656399995862491139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656399995862491139%7Ctwgr%5E233e246a59589d0980c986b9aef28e02281d3095%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5429400%2Fpg2 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1656345442559438851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656345442559438851%7Ctwgr%5Eba1650ab98fe3973994ea5eb37c80fd96ffbf54f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5429268%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1656284381500133376 https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1768436/Uzbekistan-gas-explosion-samarkand https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/JoeTruzman/status/1656417711201865728 https://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1656390779470749696 https://twitter.com/JoeTruzman/status/1656341470268497921 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656356357396889602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656356357396889602%7Ctwgr%5E1fb8607d748ab01a6e150fcf2f31410189d60583%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5429331%2Fpg4 https://www.arabnews.com/node/2300586/middle-east https://www.sott.net/article/480074-Heavy-rain-in-southwest-Germany-floods-basements-forces-train-routes-to-temporarily-close https://www.sott.net/article/480097-California-statewide-snowpack-is-over-300-of-average https://www.sott.net/article/480026-21-die-as-fires-rage-in-swaths-of-Russias-Urals-UPDATE https://www.sott.net/article/480079-Peru-Hundreds-of-passengers-stranded-after-heavy-snowfall-in-Cusco https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1656414685170630659 https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/snow-in-himachal-tourists-rescued-stranded-vehicles-moved-to-safer-areas-506257 https://twitter.com/DaveThroup/status/1655997825094754328 https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1655947356226093056 https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1656421447588257796 https://twitter.com/SheaGibsonWx/status/1656338669190406144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

