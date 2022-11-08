Fauci Says It's Dangerous: "Billions of People's Lives Have Been Saved by Ivermectin!"

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Jimmy Dore: "It won the friggin' Nobel Prize for human medicine, and it's on the WHO list of essential medicines, but Fauci just made everybody watching that show think it was a dangerous medicine. He said so; he said it could be dangerous! It's on the WHO list of essential medicines. How dangerous is it?"
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/colbert-fauci-wont-stop-lying-about-covid-video/ref/8/