HOW INTELLIGENT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Mar 17, 2023
Artificial intelligence is permeating every sector of society. Systems like ChatGPT have been rolled out for public consumption boasting an interactive dialogue, and an ability to write ‘in your voice.’ But how ‘intelligent’ is this new artificial intelligence? We have a little fun putting it to the test.
#AI #ChatAI #OpenAI #ChatGPT #AIPraisesBigtree
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