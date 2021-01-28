Tulsi Gabbard: Democrats Trying To Turn America Into Police State

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Former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has been sounding the alarm over new "domestic terrorism" legislation introduced by Adam Schiff (D-CA) and highly charged claims by former CIA director (a partisan Democrat) that "even libertarians" are potential "domestic terrorists." A police state is coming unless people like Brennan and Schiff are denounced by President Biden himself. Also, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) sounds the alarm: are National Guard troops in DC the next "forever war"?