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It's Official! WHO Calls It A Pandemic!!!*Germany Expects 70% Infected*4 Million US Cases By Mid-May
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94 views • March 11, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
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My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1237777021742338049
https://www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2020/3/11/21156325/coronavirus-pandemic-who-declares-covid-19-outbreak-global-h1n1
https://twitter.com/RutaabI/status/1237816875704373251
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-coronavirus-cases-pass-1000-national-guard-arrives-new-york-washington-bans-large
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51835856
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dow-crashes-almost-1400-points-enters-bear-market
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/us-coronavirus-cases-double-48-hours-and-everyone-else-will-be-italy-9-14-days-time
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/who-declares-covid-19-pandemic-questions-resolve-some-countries
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/one-step-away-collapse-doctors-northern-italy-overwhelmed-coronavirus-patients
https://twitter.com/dahliabazzaz/status/1237816961263751168
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1237809271338827777
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/10/nancy-pelosi-shuts-down-nadlers-request-to-flee-dc-over-coronavirus-were-the-captains-of-this-ship/
https://theweek.com/speedreads/901470/coronavirus-10-times-more-lethal-than-seasonal-flu-trumps-task-force-immunologist-says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/most-americans-will-likely-be-exposed-to-coronavirus-republicans-told
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/coronavirus-x-rays-show-terrifying-21672219
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-secrecy-exclusive/exclusive-white-house-told-federal-health-agency-to-classify-coronavirus-deliberations-sources-idUSKBN20Y2LM
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1237754644207632387
https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/no-escape-from-virus-threat-for-2-million-crammed-in-prisons
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1237813081394348034
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1237777021742338049
https://www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2020/3/11/21156325/coronavirus-pandemic-who-declares-covid-19-outbreak-global-h1n1
https://twitter.com/RutaabI/status/1237816875704373251
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-coronavirus-cases-pass-1000-national-guard-arrives-new-york-washington-bans-large
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51835856
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dow-crashes-almost-1400-points-enters-bear-market
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/us-coronavirus-cases-double-48-hours-and-everyone-else-will-be-italy-9-14-days-time
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/who-declares-covid-19-pandemic-questions-resolve-some-countries
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/one-step-away-collapse-doctors-northern-italy-overwhelmed-coronavirus-patients
https://twitter.com/dahliabazzaz/status/1237816961263751168
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1237809271338827777
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/10/nancy-pelosi-shuts-down-nadlers-request-to-flee-dc-over-coronavirus-were-the-captains-of-this-ship/
https://theweek.com/speedreads/901470/coronavirus-10-times-more-lethal-than-seasonal-flu-trumps-task-force-immunologist-says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/most-americans-will-likely-be-exposed-to-coronavirus-republicans-told
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/coronavirus-x-rays-show-terrifying-21672219
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-secrecy-exclusive/exclusive-white-house-told-federal-health-agency-to-classify-coronavirus-deliberations-sources-idUSKBN20Y2LM
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1237754644207632387
https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/no-escape-from-virus-threat-for-2-million-crammed-in-prisons
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1237813081394348034
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