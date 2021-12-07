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URGENT CALL TO ALL CITIZENS: Practice check after 9 months of Corona vaccinations shows devastating consequences!
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61 views • December 07, 2021
This very impressive documentation proves an increase in death reports after the so-called Corona vaccinations of 24,000% for Germany and 9,200% in the USA! Why is the mainstream media still silent on this unprecedented scandal?
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