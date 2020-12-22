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Media blackout: Moderna's FDA report lists 13 total deaths, 6 in vaccine group, 7 in placebo
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58 views • December 22, 2020
Spiro Skouras, December 18, 2020

The Pfizer Covid vaccine is already being administered to the public in the UK and the first doses have been given in the US ahead of a mass vaccination campaign on a global scale.

It is important to recognize that the Pfizer Covid vaccine has not been approved by the FDA. It has only received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) meaning the vaccine has not gone through the standard process to get official approval from the regulatory agency.

Now Moderna’s experimental Covid vaccine is set to get the same Emergency Use Authorization allowing the shot to be distributed to millions of people.

We have already witnessed short term adverse events (side effects) from the Pfizer vaccine. Truth is, nobody knows what the long term effects could be and it appears the public is being subjected to an experiment on a global scale.

In this report, we examine discrepancies in the FDA Moderna report that was voted on by an advisory panel. The panel voted 20-0 recommending EUA.

Some of the discrepancies include cherry picked trial participants to achieve the desired results to gain EUA. As well as 13 total deaths in the trials, 6 in the vaccinated group and 7 in the placebo. Something the media refuses to address.

Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/media-blackout-modernas-fda-report-lists-13-deaths-in-vaccine-trials-6-vaccine-group-7-placebo.html
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vaccinesfdaside effectsvaccine safetymodernablackout
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