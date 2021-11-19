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Nov 19 2021
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10 views • November 21, 2021
Breaking!!!
🍇 Buksan mga taenga! April 25, 2003 plang may patent na ng C0R0NA\/1RUS ang C/D/C...
🍓 "A WORLD AT RISK" isang documento ng W/H/O na inilabas noong Sept. 18, 2019 plang na pinirmahan ng C/D/C, B1LL & M3LINDA G@TES FOUND@TI0N AT F@UC1 na nagsasabing sa 2020 may accidental or voluntary release of respiratory pathogen in a global simulation so the world could come up with a universal v@ccine platform..
🍄 Trump pumirma ng Executive Order noong Sept. 19, 2019, isang araw pagkatapos maglabas ng W/H/O nitong documento na "A WORLD AT RISK" kung saan iniutos nya sa BARDA, NIH, FDA at CDC na madaliin ang paggawa ng State-Of-The- Art
C0R0N@V1RUS V@CC1NE PLATFORM that could be used to develop UNIVERSAL INFLUENZA VACCINE!!!
🍇 Federal Court pina block ang V@CC1NATION M@ND@TE ng Biden administration!!
🎈 Pinakamalaking prot3st rally sa Australia panoorin!!! Pls. share if you care, thank you. 🙏♥️😘
🍇 Buksan mga taenga! April 25, 2003 plang may patent na ng C0R0NA\/1RUS ang C/D/C...
🍓 "A WORLD AT RISK" isang documento ng W/H/O na inilabas noong Sept. 18, 2019 plang na pinirmahan ng C/D/C, B1LL & M3LINDA G@TES FOUND@TI0N AT F@UC1 na nagsasabing sa 2020 may accidental or voluntary release of respiratory pathogen in a global simulation so the world could come up with a universal v@ccine platform..
🍄 Trump pumirma ng Executive Order noong Sept. 19, 2019, isang araw pagkatapos maglabas ng W/H/O nitong documento na "A WORLD AT RISK" kung saan iniutos nya sa BARDA, NIH, FDA at CDC na madaliin ang paggawa ng State-Of-The- Art
C0R0N@V1RUS V@CC1NE PLATFORM that could be used to develop UNIVERSAL INFLUENZA VACCINE!!!
🍇 Federal Court pina block ang V@CC1NATION M@ND@TE ng Biden administration!!
🎈 Pinakamalaking prot3st rally sa Australia panoorin!!! Pls. share if you care, thank you. 🙏♥️😘
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