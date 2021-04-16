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Banned.video: US Navy Announces New Technology That Can Change The Fabric Of Reality [14.04.2021]
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251 views • April 16, 2021
Greg Reese: It appears as if UFO technology is being made public
New Alien Life Forms Created by Globalist Scientist
118,572 views · Apr 15, 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=6078b1f14e326f26760651ac
06 February, 2021:
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/us-navy-inventions-change-reality
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/197032552437719333/
https://twitter.com/bigthink/status/1358202076631810048
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/28729/docs-show-navy-got-ufo-patent-granted-by-warning-of-similar-chinese-tech-advances
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10144532B2/en?inventor=Salvatore+Pais&;oq=inventor:(Salvatore+Pais)
https://arc.aiaa.org/doi/abs/10.2514/6.2019-0869
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10135366B2/
https://www.navair.navy.mil/nawcad/
https://patents.google.com/?inventor=Salvatore+Pais&;oq=inventor:(Salvatore+Pais)
GrassrootsUG - 2 hours ago
These patents have been around since 2016 technically.
The concept of "Torsion Physics" has been around since the mid 1800s.
The concept of UFO/UAP as well as the atom bomb has been around for over 4000 years. (see Vimanas of Hindu Mythos)
We've been in contact since around 1941 and since then, we've seen so much in the realm insane technological "advances." It's quoted because they've always been here... Both the tech and the actual force behind it.
Apr 14, 2021
Greg Reese
394,116 views
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60770bc1208b9322577e5247
New Alien Life Forms Created by Globalist Scientist
118,572 views · Apr 15, 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=6078b1f14e326f26760651ac
06 February, 2021:
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/us-navy-inventions-change-reality
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/197032552437719333/
https://twitter.com/bigthink/status/1358202076631810048
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/28729/docs-show-navy-got-ufo-patent-granted-by-warning-of-similar-chinese-tech-advances
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10144532B2/en?inventor=Salvatore+Pais&;oq=inventor:(Salvatore+Pais)
https://arc.aiaa.org/doi/abs/10.2514/6.2019-0869
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10135366B2/
https://www.navair.navy.mil/nawcad/
https://patents.google.com/?inventor=Salvatore+Pais&;oq=inventor:(Salvatore+Pais)
GrassrootsUG - 2 hours ago
These patents have been around since 2016 technically.
The concept of "Torsion Physics" has been around since the mid 1800s.
The concept of UFO/UAP as well as the atom bomb has been around for over 4000 years. (see Vimanas of Hindu Mythos)
We've been in contact since around 1941 and since then, we've seen so much in the realm insane technological "advances." It's quoted because they've always been here... Both the tech and the actual force behind it.
Apr 14, 2021
Greg Reese
394,116 views
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60770bc1208b9322577e5247
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