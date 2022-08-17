This is the biggest fraud ever committed says Ed Dowd

Edward Dowd on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks on 15 August 2022, which is posted here:



https://rumble.com/v1g7jep-edward-dowd-the-biggest-scandal-in-history-of-the-u.s.-is-about-to-be-expos.html

Edward Dowd says this vaccine has injured and killed countless numbers of people.

Edward Dowd says this fraud is going to take down the CDC, the FDA, the NIH, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), members of Congress, members of the media, Tech Giants (Google, Twitter, etc).

Edward Dowd says Tech Giants (Google, Twitter, etc) have been censoring life-saving information.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

