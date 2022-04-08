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DPR troops attack Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol
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315 views • April 08, 2022
RT.
Using armored personnel carriers as cover, soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic have advanced on the burned-out husk of a building, the remains of a once-fortified Ukrainian position. New footage of these clashes in Mariupol was captured by an RT stringer.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzu25d-dpr-troops-attack-ukrainian-stronghold-in-mariupol.html
Using armored personnel carriers as cover, soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic have advanced on the burned-out husk of a building, the remains of a once-fortified Ukrainian position. New footage of these clashes in Mariupol was captured by an RT stringer.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzu25d-dpr-troops-attack-ukrainian-stronghold-in-mariupol.html
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