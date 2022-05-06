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SHTF cyber-warfare and farm equipment: John Deere disabling stolen tractors from Ukraine
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40 views • May 06, 2022
Posted 3May2022 Louis Rossmann:
If John Deere can do it, what is preventing someone else from disabling all the John Deere farm equipment in the West (US, Canada and Europe)? ransomware/cyber-warfare right before harvest? think famine with all the crops in the field and you can not harvest.
Topic: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/01/europe/russia-farm-vehicles-ukraine-disabled-melitopol-intl/index.html
John Deere security concern: https://pdfhost.io/v/siNvUMCUa_2nd_Pearl_Harbor_MEMO_to_Sen_Ben_Sasse
If John Deere can do it, what is preventing someone else from disabling all the John Deere farm equipment in the West (US, Canada and Europe)? ransomware/cyber-warfare right before harvest? think famine with all the crops in the field and you can not harvest.
Topic: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/01/europe/russia-farm-vehicles-ukraine-disabled-melitopol-intl/index.html
John Deere security concern: https://pdfhost.io/v/siNvUMCUa_2nd_Pearl_Harbor_MEMO_to_Sen_Ben_Sasse
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