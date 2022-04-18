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And We Know 04. 18. 22.
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322 views • April 18, 2022
4.18.22: A WEEK to REMEMBER! They are AFTER OUR CHILDREN, a SPIRITUAL BATTLE like no other! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Earth & Heavens
Album bySémø, Ian Post
https://artlist.io/album/6868/earth--heavens
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Scottie Scheffler at the MASTERs; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsGakPD0-Yo
Congresswoman Doubles Down on Promoting Drag Queen Story Hour in Cringeworthy Tweets : https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/254
Lara Logan on trafficking: https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/258
Math grooming in Missouri HS: https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2423
Pandemic not over: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4013
I will survive cartoon: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/84661
MSNBC admits vaxed people die: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21690
1 HOSPITAL: 35 KIDS HAD CHEST PAIN AND HEART ATTACK SYMPTOMS 3 DAYS AFTER PFIZER POISON: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21701
January 6, 2021: Must Watch Video Of Capitol Police Allowing Protesters To Enter Capitol Side Door: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21702
President Trump shares message of Christ..RISEN: https://t.me/QWO17/25951
LINKS to ALL VAX SHOWs: https://t.me/gracevb/8706
Members of the LGBTQ community take poll on Biden vs Trump: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11200
Salvation Series: https://watch.endtime.com/salvation-series
Lesson 1: Understanding the Godhead
Lesson 2: True vs False Christianity
Lesson 3: Born Again Three Steps
Lesson 4: Receiving the Holy Ghost
‘No one’ wants to acknowledge Biden anymore https://t.me/ItalyQanons/6100
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
———————————————————
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Earth & Heavens
Album bySémø, Ian Post
https://artlist.io/album/6868/earth--heavens
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Scottie Scheffler at the MASTERs; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsGakPD0-Yo
Congresswoman Doubles Down on Promoting Drag Queen Story Hour in Cringeworthy Tweets : https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/254
Lara Logan on trafficking: https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/258
Math grooming in Missouri HS: https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2423
Pandemic not over: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4013
I will survive cartoon: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/84661
MSNBC admits vaxed people die: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21690
1 HOSPITAL: 35 KIDS HAD CHEST PAIN AND HEART ATTACK SYMPTOMS 3 DAYS AFTER PFIZER POISON: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21701
January 6, 2021: Must Watch Video Of Capitol Police Allowing Protesters To Enter Capitol Side Door: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21702
President Trump shares message of Christ..RISEN: https://t.me/QWO17/25951
LINKS to ALL VAX SHOWs: https://t.me/gracevb/8706
Members of the LGBTQ community take poll on Biden vs Trump: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11200
Salvation Series: https://watch.endtime.com/salvation-series
Lesson 1: Understanding the Godhead
Lesson 2: True vs False Christianity
Lesson 3: Born Again Three Steps
Lesson 4: Receiving the Holy Ghost
‘No one’ wants to acknowledge Biden anymore https://t.me/ItalyQanons/6100
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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