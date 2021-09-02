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Greece - Protest of doctors who do not want to take the Covid vaccine. But can they vaccinate/kill other people?
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201 views • September 02, 2021
Let me get this straight: The so-called doctors do not want to take the covid vaccine, so it is a sign that they have been working since the beginning of this Covid plandemic. if they have been working since the beginning why are they only now complaining? Because from the beginning they have been vaccinating other people with the same Covid vaccine that they don't want to take now?
If they were good doctors they wouldn't be protesting that they don't want to take the vaccine because the good doctors give up on being accomplices in this genocide and are no longer active! I think so, every doctor, nurses, politicians,
media etc that were part of this genocide must take the vaccine and have to disappear from our planet for good! General cleaning of all evil!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/real-news-links-1.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY! Learn Sovereign Laws"
"Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things - Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.
If they were good doctors they wouldn't be protesting that they don't want to take the vaccine because the good doctors give up on being accomplices in this genocide and are no longer active! I think so, every doctor, nurses, politicians,
media etc that were part of this genocide must take the vaccine and have to disappear from our planet for good! General cleaning of all evil!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/real-news-links-1.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY! Learn Sovereign Laws"
"Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things - Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.
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