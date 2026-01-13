UK goes full authoritarian for the Jews

UK's Communities Secretary: "Go online, and you're only ever a few clicks away from horrific images that would not have been out of place under the Third Reich," says government is "ready to legislate further" to stop tech giants "profit from antisemitism anymore."

The UK doesn't even need a Bondi-style false flag event to start grovelling to the Joos, it's pathetic



Source @Disclose TV

