EPSTEIN'S DEATH NOTICE DRAFTED THE DAY BEFORE HE DIED❗

Newly released DOJ documents have deepened suspicions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death by revealing a draft death statement dated a day before the “disgraced financier” supposedly died. Jimmy highlights other irregularities, including guards removing Epstein from jail beforehand, malfunctioning cameras, missed cell checks, and blurry surveillance footage showing a mysterious “flash of orange” on the stairs during the estimated time of death.
Jimmy also mocks official explanations, suggesting these inconsistencies point not to incompetence but to a coordinated cover-up, possibly involving intelligence agencies. The segment concludes by asserting that believing the official suicide narrative requires ignoring overwhelming contradictions in timelines, documentation, and video evidence.