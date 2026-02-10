EPSTEIN'S DEATH NOTICE DRAFTED THE DAY BEFORE HE DIED❗

Newly released DOJ documents have deepened suspicions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death by revealing a draft death statement dated a day before the “disgraced financier” supposedly died. Jimmy highlights other irregularities, including guards removing Epstein from jail beforehand, malfunctioning cameras, missed cell checks, and blurry surveillance footage showing a mysterious “flash of orange” on the stairs during the estimated time of death.





Jimmy also mocks official explanations, suggesting these inconsistencies point not to incompetence but to a coordinated cover-up, possibly involving intelligence agencies. The segment concludes by asserting that believing the official suicide narrative requires ignoring overwhelming contradictions in timelines, documentation, and video evidence.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za0XPz4tXO4