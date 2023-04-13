Create New Account
I REMEMBER MIKE ASTON, KIA VIETNAM
James Michael Aston was born April 13, 1950 and died March 19, 1969. Here's a poem I wrote about him and his song in the background.


Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/

TAGS: James Michael Aston, Mike Aston, James Aston, 26th Marines, Hotel Co, Hotel Company, Vietnam, United States Marines, USMC, Wichita Falls, High School, Texas, TX, Memorial Poem.

