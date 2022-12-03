[Q4T E8] [Jul 14, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 08 (1.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their study of Revelation chapter 1. Where is Hades? Who has the keys to death and the grave? We know that the Holy Spirit inspired the writing of Scripture, but was it the Holy Spirit or a Catholic Council that inspired/authorized the "canon" and the creation of a "Bible?" Should the canon be open or closed and who is to decide that? Without a doubt, this episode is perhaps going to be the most controversial. Just remember, questions are good and both Doug and Rob are only asking them because they are on a Quest 4 Truth.





IMPORTANT UPDATE (from Rob Skiba): I was wrong about something I said in this video. Please visit our website for an explanation:

http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest-4-truth-episode-8





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy