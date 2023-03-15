Create New Account
Finnish PM attends funeral of Ukrainian neo-Nazi leader
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday |

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin has been slammed online for attending the funeral of Dmitry Kotsiubailo - the leader of the infamous ‘Right Sector’ terrorist and ultranationalist movement in Ukraine. This is the man who joked about feeding the bones of Russian speaking children to his pet wolf…

