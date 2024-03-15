Create New Account
In Canada, One Can Buy Land in West Bank - from Realtor, Keller Williams Israel - against Int'l Law
In Canada, one can buy land in West Bank?

It is claimed to be Israel. Keller Williams home base is in Austin, TX

Read article for more...

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/us-canadian-synagogues-sell-palestinian-land-for-illegal-settlement/3156846



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

