The 112 Year Anniversary of the Sinking of the Titanic. What Really Happened?
Published 17 hours ago

In this livestream we talk about the 112th year anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, asking whether it was an act of God, an accident, or a conspiracy. For there are so many things going on at the same time that make us question if the narrative we've been given is really true.

