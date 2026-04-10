The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 425 - Space Invaders

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In this video I am returning to the subject of DEEP SPACE. I have already made 11 videos that deal with Space, the Flat Earth, the Firmament Dome, NASA, Rockets, aerial phenomenon and the Antarctic Ice Ring. This video is number 12 and possibly the last on this topic. I felt that I needed to finish up with one last look at why the Space and ET Alien invasion narrative was created and why it has been promoted so heavily and guarded so ruthlessly for the last 80 years.
The Jesuits have been familiarizing world populations with the idea of the threat of an Alien Invasion for many generations. Today few people question the possibility of an invasion from Space. Post WWII people would have called you crazy if you said that this was going to happen. Today people hardly blink an eye at the suggestion. Ask anyone if they believe in ET Aliens and they’ll tell you yes. The Roman Catholic Cult has been teaching that there is other life in the universe this for a long time and the Hollywood culture industry never stops pumping out Space and Alien movies. People go looking for UFO’s and at some point, they find them.
The question is WHY? Why does this Space and Alien Invasion story keep being pumped onto TV and the Internet and into Books, Music and Movies? The reason is, people are being prepared to UNITE and FIGHT an Alien Invasion in the near future. In many ways people are expecting it because they have been primed all their lives with Good Alien, Bad Alien stories. What they don’t know is that the Bad Alien they are being coerced to fight is God returning to Earth. Since they don’t know the scriptures and are ignorant of TRUTH they will believe what World Government authorities tell them. They will fight against the Lord Jesus Christ and they will all be destroyed. The Bible is very clear about this.
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