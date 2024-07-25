"Can UPB exist in Human consciousness if it wasn’t attributed to one person presenting it to the world .





"Would there be multiple versions of UPB if there were different apostles of UPB .

"As we see in Christianity .





"We understand Jesus to be the master of Christianity because perfection is attributed to him and secondly the apostle Paul and St Peter became they were also crucified for their faith .





"So if you hadn’t coined the phrase

"UPB would it even exist as a truth to be shared if you hadn’t discovered it .

"Would UPB be waiting for someone else to discover and share ?"





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022