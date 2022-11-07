EDTA Chealation Therapy - Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation





To book a consultation go to my website





www.holisticherbalist.org









0:00 Introduction

0:12 EDTA Chelation Therapy for Heavy Metal

4:22 EDTA Chelation and Adrenal Fatigue

6:04 Lead Paint

6:28 Chronic Heavy Metal Poisoning as a Stressor

8:23 How Inflammation and Heavy Metal Poisoning Are Linked

10:25 Detoxification and EDTA Chelation Safety

11:40 In Conclusion

12:34 Consultation & More Info