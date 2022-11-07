EDTA Chealation Therapy - Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 EDTA Chelation Therapy for Heavy Metal
4:22 EDTA Chelation and Adrenal Fatigue
6:04 Lead Paint
6:28 Chronic Heavy Metal Poisoning as a Stressor
8:23 How Inflammation and Heavy Metal Poisoning Are Linked
10:25 Detoxification and EDTA Chelation Safety
11:40 In Conclusion
12:34 Consultation & More Info