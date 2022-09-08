NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/07/2022

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My Son Hunter has hit the theaters and it has hit with rave reviews and the left going bat shit crazy over it, cause they see the monarchy that they have been building over the American people is coming down. We must not forget and we MUST vote them out of office before they destroy this nation. And that includes the McConnell and the other of the so called right that are there for the democrats. With them who needs democrats?