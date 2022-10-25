China Breeds Genetically Modified Pigs Used As Human Organ Donors

https://gnews.org/articles/489295
Summary：10/24/2022 Spotlight on China reports: Chinese scientists announced they successfully bred genetically modified pigs immune to a swine viral disease that causes AIDS -like symptoms and the same technology could be used to breed pigs used as human organ donors.
